Swayman made 20 saves in Monday's 4-1 loss to Ottawa.

The Bruins' defense was lackluster, to say the least, in front of Swayman. The Senators' first two goals were scored on 2-on-1 counter-attacks on the same Boston power play in the first period, while Drake Batherson's tally early in the second came on a clean breakaway from the blue line after a neutral zone turnover. The loss was Swayman's first of the season after two wins, but he's still allowed just seven goals on 81 total shots, thanks largely to a shutout of the Rangers in the Bruins' opener.