Swayman stopped 41 of 46 shots in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Lightning in the Stadium Series.

Swayman not only got beat in the shootout, but he appeared to take a narrow loss in a goalie fight versus Andrei Vasilevskiy in the second period. That fight wasn't Swayman's only penalty -- he also took a delay of game a few minutes later, part of a sequence of penalties that opened the door for the Lightning to start their comeback. He hasn't gotten a winning streak past three games since he won five in a row from Nov. 1-15. The American netminder is down to 22-13-2 with a 2.92 GAA and .903 save percentage through 38 appearances. The Bruins' last game before the Olympic break is Wednesday versus the Panthers.