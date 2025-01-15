Swayman made 43 saves in a 6-2 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
He set a new season-high for saves with the victory. Swayman played huge at times to keep a busy Bolt offense at bay. Since Christmas, the netminder has started more games (eight) than any other netminder in the NHL. He has a .925 save percentage in that span.
