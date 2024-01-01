Swayman turned aside 27 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Boston never trailed in the game as Swayman was his usual stingy self, and one of Detroit's goals came on a desperation 6-on-4 power play with its net empty late in the third period. The 25-year-old went 3-1-2 through six starts in December with a 2.30 GAA and .923 save percentage, and while he's been outplaying Linus Ullmark of late, the Bruins aren't likely to deviate from the timeshare in the crease that has served them so well the last few years.