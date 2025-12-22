Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Sees action in relief Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swayman stopped 10 of 11 shots in relief during Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Senators.
Swayman was forced to step into the ice after Joonas Korpisalo allowed five goals during the first two periods. Swayman was beaten as well, but by then the game was already decided. Swayman has won just one of his last five outings, going 1-2-1 with an .864 save percentage and 3.27 GAA on 110 shots faced.
