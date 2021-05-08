Swayman was reassigned to the taxi squad Friday, according to CapFriendly.

Swayman has been outstanding to start his NHL career, going 7-2-0 with a 1.44 GAA and a .946 save percentage. He'll likely be recalled before the end of the season and see another start. The 22-year-old likely won't begin the playoffs as the starter but he'll have a chance to jump in if Tuukka Rask shows any signs of struggling.