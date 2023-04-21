Contrary to an earlier report, Swayman will serve as the backup goaltender in Friday's road game against Florida, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Swayman was initially expected to start Friday because Linus Ullmark (undisclosed) was questionable for the contest. However, Ullmark will instead play between the pipes for the third straight game. Swayman had a 24-6-4 record, 2.27 GAA and .920 save percentage in 37 outings during the regular season, so he's a solid alternative if the Bruins need him during their playoff run.