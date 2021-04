Swayman will serve as the No. 2 behind Daniel Vladar against the Flyers on Monday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports, indicating he has been promoted to the active roster.

With Tuukka Rask (upper body) still sidelined and Jaroslav Halak being placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, Boston will be forced to utilize their organizational depth. With the Bruins entering a back-to-back with Philadelphia, Swayman could be pressed into his NHL debut Tuesday.