Swayman will open the season for AHL Providence in a goaltending tandem with Dan Vladar, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

The report notes that Swayman "was very sharp" in Providence's lone preseason game, making 29 stops in a 3-1 win over Hartford. The 22-year-old is coming off an outstanding 2019-20 campaign for the University of Maine, in which he logged an 18-11-5 record, .939 save percentage and 2.07 GAA in 34 appearances en route to being named a Hobey Baker finalist. While the plan is for Swayman to gain seasoning in the AHL in his first pro season, the unique circumstances surrounding the current NHL slate could theoretically lead to the 2017 fourth-rounder spending some time with the big club at some point this year.