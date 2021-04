Swayman will start Friday's game versus the Islanders, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Swayman will start the second half of a back-to-back. Tuukka Rask (upper body) picked up a win in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Islanders. With Jaroslav Halak (COVID-19 protocol) still out, Swayman appears set to be the Bruins' primary backup for now.