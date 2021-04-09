Swayman will start Saturday afternoon's road game against the Flyers, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

The Bruins will thus ride the hot hand with Swayman, who has started the team's last two games, both of which were Boston wins in which the rookie allowed two goals, en route to racking up a total of 71 saves in that span. When the Bruins face the Capitals on Sunday, either Daniel Vladar or Tuukka Rask (upper body) will make the start. Once Rask is activated off IR, either Swayman or Vladar figure to head back to the AHL, but another strong outing from Swayman on Saturday could make it hard for Boston to send him to the minors, so long as Jaroslav Halak (COVID-19 protocol) remains unavailable.