Swayman will guard the road crease in Tuesday's clash against the Hurricanes, per Adam Pellerin of NESN.

Swayman will look to bring his momentum into Tuesday's clash against the reigning champs. He's been excellent to start the season with a 7-1-1 record, a 2.20 GAA and a .920 save percentage across nine outings this season. He hasn't lost in regulation in his last six appearances, posting a 5-0-1 record, a 2.15 GAA and a .923 saver percentage in that span. Despite Tuesday's tough matchup against the Hurricanes, who are coming off a 4-0 win against the Blues, Swayman is a must-start in all fantasy formats given his early success this season.