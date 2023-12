Swayman is expected to start on the road against Winnipeg on Friday, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

Swayman is 0-0-2 over his last two starts, but he did his part in those contests by limiting the competition to four goals on 69 shots (.942 save percentage). He's 9-1-4 with a 2.06 GAA and a .933 save percentage in 15 appearances this season. The Jets, who rank 12th offensively this year with 3.35 goals per game, figure to be a challenging adversary.