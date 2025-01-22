Swayman is expected to start on the road against the Devils on Wednesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Swayman has a 15-15-4 record, 2.94 GAA and .897 save percentage in 34 appearances in 2024-25. He's allowed at least three goals in five of his past six outings, though that's in part because he's been facing a ton of shots -- he's stopped 207 of 227 (.912 save percentage) in that span. New Jersey is tied for 14th in goals per game with 3.02.
More News
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Stumbles in shootout against Sens•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Set to start Saturday•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Season-high save total in win•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Facing divisional foe Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Superb in overtime victory•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Between pipes Saturday•