Swayman is expected to start on the road against the Devils on Wednesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Swayman has a 15-15-4 record, 2.94 GAA and .897 save percentage in 34 appearances in 2024-25. He's allowed at least three goals in five of his past six outings, though that's in part because he's been facing a ton of shots -- he's stopped 207 of 227 (.912 save percentage) in that span. New Jersey is tied for 14th in goals per game with 3.02.