Swayman is slated to start Tuesday night's game against the Sabres, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Though Tuukka Rask appears to be nearing a return from an upper-body injury, Swayman will get the nod in net Tuesday, with Jaroslav Halak (COVID-19 protocols) still unavailable. As bad as the Bruins looked in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Capitals, a bounce back figures to be in order versus the last-place Sabres, with Boston welcoming trade acquisitions Taylor Hall and Mike Reilly to the lineup and top blueliner Charlie McAvoy (upper body) poised to return to action.