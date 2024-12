Swayman is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Saturday.

Swayman will attempt to rebound after allowing a staggering eight goals on 35 shots en route to a blowout loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday. He's 9-10-2 with a 3.27 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 21 appearances in 2024-25. The Canucks are tied for ninth in goals per game with 3.29.