Swayman is expected to start in Saturday's road tilt against Ottawa.
Swayman has won his past two starts while stopping 83 of 85 shots (.943 save percentage). That's pushed him up to a 15-15-3 record with a 2.89 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 33 appearances. The Senators are 24th in goals per game with 2.82.
