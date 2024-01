Swayman is expected to start in Thursday's road game against Vegas, Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Swayman has been fantastic this season, posting an 11-3-6 record, 2.50 GAA and .920 save percentage across 21 games. However, he's struggled recently with a 4.85 GAA and an .861 save percentage while losing his last three appearances. Swayman will attempt to bounce back, but the Golden Knights with their 14-4-2 home record will be a tough adversary.