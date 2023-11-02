Swayman is slated to guard the home goal in Thursday's game against Toronto, according to Shawn Hutcheon of The Fourth Period.

Swayman has a 4-0-0 record, 1.26 GAA and .957 save percentage in four starts this season. He's been splitting the workload evenly with Linus Ullmark, and that arrangement has worked out brilliantly for the Bruins -- they've allowed just 1.56 goals per game -- so there isn't any reason to alter it. The Maple Leafs might be a difficult opponent for the Bruins, though. While Toronto has scored a mediocre 3.22 goals per game this year, putting the Maple Leafs in a three-way tie for 14th offensively, they have several high-end forwards capable of making life difficult for Swayman.