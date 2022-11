Swayman will guard the road net against Florida on Wednesday, according to Matt Porter of The Boston Globe.

Swayman has a 3-1-0 record, 2.82 GAA and .890 save percentage in five games this season. He played Nov. 19 for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury and saved 17 of 18 shots in a 6-1 win against Chicago. He'll try to build off that strong start, but the Blackhawks are in 32nd-place offensively with 2.44 goals per game while the Panthers are 11th with 3.32.