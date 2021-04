Swayman kicked out 28 of 29 shots Sunday in a 1-0 loss to Pittsburgh.

The rookie held Pittsburgh's top-three scoring offense off the board for 40-plus minutes until Jake Guentzel connected on a one-timer from the left dot 4:03 into the third period. It was just the second loss in seven NHL appearances (5-2-0) for Swayman, who has limited opponents to two goals or fewer in all but one of those outings. The 22-year-old now boasts a sparkling 1.57 GAA and .946 save percentage on the season.