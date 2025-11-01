Swayman made 28 saves in a 2-1 win over Carolina on Saturday.

It was his first start since allowing seven goals in a 7-2 loss to Ottawa on Monday, and he was outstanding. The Canes got better as the game progressed, and Swayman was up for the task. The only puck that got past him came late at 17:11 of the third when Alexander Nikishin fired a big shot from the slot with an extra attacker on the ice.