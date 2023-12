Swayman made 25 saves in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

He had his shutout bid spoiled early in the third period when Erik Johnson blasted a shot through a screen from the faceoff circle, but otherwise Swayman was in control. The win snapped a brief three-start losing streak for the the 25-year-old netminder, and on the season he's 9-2-4 with a 2.25 GAA and .928 save percentage.