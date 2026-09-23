Swayman allowed one goal on 21 shots during Tuesday's 5-1 preseason win over the Flyers.

After Michael DiPietro drew the start during Sunday's preseason opener, Swayman got the starting nod during Tuesday's exhibition and played the entire game. The Bruins close out the preseason with a back-to-back set Thursday in Philadelphia and Friday in Washington, and while it's not yet clear whether Swayman will be in the crease for either of those matchups, he's in line to serve as Boston's starting netminder once the regular season begins.