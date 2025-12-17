Swayman stopped 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

Utah took an early 1-0 lead on a Barrett Hayton power-play tally midway through the first period, but Swayman shut the door the rest of the way. It was a strong bounce-back performance from the 27-year-old netminder after he coughed up six goals against the Wild on Sunday, but that was a rare misstep -- since the beginning of November, Swayman's gone 11-4-0 in 15 starts with a 2.42 GAA and .920 save percentage.