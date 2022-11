Swayman turned aside 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

A Steven Stamkos power-play tally late in the second period was all that stood between Swayman and his first shutout of the season. The 24-year-old netminder has won three of his four appearances since returning from an upper-body injury, improving his season-long stats to a 2.60 GAA and .902 save percentage in the process.