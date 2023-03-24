Swayman stopped 29 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Both pucks that beat him came on Montreal power plays, as Swayman otherwise had an answer for everything fired his way. The 24-year-old netminder extended his win streak to three games but saw his shutout streak end at 164:33 late in the first period, and he boasts a 1.69 GAA and .940 save percentage through six starts in March. Swayman's play has been good enough lately that Boston coach Jim Montgomery hasn't ruled out using a goalie rotation in the playoffs rather than sticking with Vezina favorite Linus Ullmark.