Swayman made 23 saves in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Pittsburgh grabbed a 2-0 lead just 2:01 into the first period, giving Swayman all the support he would need on the afternoon. The 23-year-old snapped a three-game losing streak with the performance, and on the season Swayman boasts a 2.34 GAA and .917 save percentage.