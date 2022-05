Swayman stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 5-2 victory over Carolina.

Swayman blanked the Hurricanes for the first two periods before Andrei Svechnikov scored a pair in the third. It was a strong bounce-back outing from the 23-year-old netminder after allowing four goals in Game 5. The Bruins are now 3-1 in the series since Swayman replaced Linus Ullmark in goal. The Alaska native has a .913 save percentage so far in the playoffs.