Swayman made 44 saves on 45 attempts on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Outside of an early tally within the first five minutes of regulation, Swayman stood on his head throughout the rest of the game to help lead the Bruins to the win. With his effort Wednesday, the 27-year-old netminder now has a 10-6-0 record with a 2.68 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 16 outings this season. After struggling to adjust to a pure starting goalie role last season, Swayman is trending towards elite territory in fantasy. He hasn't allowed more than three goals in a game since Oct. 27 and is one of seven netminders to reach the 10-win mark through this point of the season. With the Bruins playing above expectations this season, Swayman is a must-roster in all two-goalie formats moving forward.