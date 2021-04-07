Swayman stopped 40 of 42 shots in a 4-2 win over the Flyers on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was making his first NHL appearance with veterans Tuukka Rask (upper body) and Jaroslav Halak (COVID-19 protocol) both on the shelf, and he produced a big effort for the Bruins. Swayman's most significant stop came late in the first period when he stuffed Scott Laughton on a short-handed breakaway. The Bruins immediately turned back up ice and Patrice Bergeron buried a wrist shot from the slot to give Boston a 2-0 lead. Swayman boasted a 1.89 GAA and .933 save percentage with AHL Providence this season and certainly made the most of his first chance at the NHL level.