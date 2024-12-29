Swayman posted an 18-save shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Just a day after the Blue Jackets put six goals behind Joonas Korpisalo, Swayman turned in a much better outing against the same opponent. This was Swayman's second shutout of the season and his fourth win in his last five starts. In that span, he's allowed just eight goals on 98 shots as the Bruins' defense has stepped up to make things easier on the 26-year-old netminder. Swayman is up to 13-10-3 with a 2.93 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 26 starts this season. The Bruins have a tough matchup next on the schedule as they visit the Capitals on Tuesday, though Swayman was able to earn a 4-1 win over them Monday, stopping 10 of 11 shots in that contest.