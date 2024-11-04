Swayman posted a 23-save shutout in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.

Swayman was pulled from his last start, but he responded with his best outing of the season. The 25-year-old has had an uneven start to the year after missing all of training camp to hammer out a new contract. He improved to 4-4-1 with a 3.16 GAA and an .895 save percentage over nine games. Considering the Bruins signed Swayman to an eight-year deal to end the standoff, he'll be given every opportunity to play through his early struggles.