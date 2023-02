Swayman stopped a perfect 28 for 28 shots, leading the Bruins to a 5-0 win over the Predators on Thursday.

The first star of the contest, Swayman was unbeatable Thursday, stopping all 28 shots coming his way. This performance is just his second start in February, coming off a sensational month of January where he posted a 5-0-1 record with a 1.66 GAA and .944 save percentage. Swayman should continue to see himself in a timeshare with Linus Ullmark moving forward.