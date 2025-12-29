Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Slated starter Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swayman is expected to start on the road against Calgary on Monday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
Swayman hasn't earned a win across his past four outings, going 0-2-1 while allowing 14 goals on 88 shots (.841 save percentage). He's 14-10-1 with a 2.91 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 26 appearances this season. Calgary ranks 28th in goals per game with 2.61.
