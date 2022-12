Swayman is expected to guard the road net against Arizona on Friday, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Swayman stopped 21 of 24 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to Vegas on Monday. He has a 5-2-1 record, 2.63 GAA and .899 save percentage in nine games this season. Arizona is tied for 28th place offensively with 2.63 goals per game, so Swayman could be in line for a strong start.