Swayman (not injury related) is expected to start Saturday's road game against Philadelphia, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman sat out Thursday's 4-2 win over Columbus as a non-roster player after representing the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics. However, he is back on the active roster ahead of Saturday's contest. Swayman has posted a 22-12-3 record with one shutout, a 2.92 GAA and a .903 save percentage across 38 appearances for the Bruins this season. Philadelphia is tied for 22nd in the league with 2.86 goals per game this campaign.