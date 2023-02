Swayman is expected to start in Thursday's road game against Nashville, according to Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.

Swayman has a 12-4-4 record, 2.33 GAA and .914 save percentage in 22 contests this season. He's been dominant recently, posting a 5-1-1 record, 1.71 GAA and .941 save percentage over his last eight outings. The Predators have the 26th-ranked offense with 2.75 goals per game in 2022-23.