Swayman was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road for Game 3 against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Swayman was fantastic in Game 1, stopping 35 of 36 shots in a victory over Toronto. Despite his strong performance, the Bruins stuck to their goalie rotation for Game 2, giving Linus Ullmark the starting nod Monday. If the 25-year-old Swayman puts together another winning effort, he could force coach Jim Montgomery to reconsider his rotational approach.