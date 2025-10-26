Swayman stopped 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

The Bruins got outshot 33-19 on the afternoon, but Swayman was up to the challenge as he snapped his three-game losing streak. The 26-year-old netminder is 3-3-0 in six starts this season. He has allowed a total of four goals in the three victories but 13 in the three defeats, leaving him with a 2.85 GAA and a .910 save percentage.