Swayman turned aside 40 of 41 shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Swayman was incredible against a barrage of shots Sunday, as the lone goal he allowed came at a man disadvantage. His 40 saves Sunday marked a new season high, and he now holds a 9-3-1 record, a 2.21 GAA, a shutout and a .920 save percentage across 13 outings this season. He ranks in the top-10 goalies across the league in all major stat categories, which makes him a must-start in all fantasy formats moving forward.