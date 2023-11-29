Swayman will start in Thursday's home game versus San Jose, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

Coach Jim Montgomery wants to go right back to Swayman after giving him the early hook in Monday's 5-2 loss against Columbus. In that contest, the 25-year-old goaltender allowed two goals on 19 shots before being pulled early in the second period. Swayman has a 7-1-2 record, 2.38 GAA and .925 save percentage in 11 outings this season. The Sharks rank 32nd offensively with an average of just 1.64 goals per game this year.