Swayman will guard the road goal during Sunday's matchup with the Ducks, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman was rock solid in his last start Thursday against the Kings, turning aside 27 of 29 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. He'll try to secure his ninth win of the season in a favorable road matchup with an Anaheim team that's only averaging 2.47 goals per game at home this season, worst in the NHL.