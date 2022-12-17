Swayamn will guard the home net Saturday against Columbus, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

It'll be Swayman's first start since Dec. 9, when he allowed four goals on just 16 shots in a loss to the Coyotes. The 24-year-old netminder will look to bounce back against a Blue Jackets team that's scored just one goal in their last two games. Swayman is 5-3-1 with a .887 save percentage this season.