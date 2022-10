Swayman is expected to play the entirety of Wednesday night's road preseason game versus the Rangers, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Swayman played pretty well in his last preseason appearance Sept. 27 against New York, stopping 24 of 26 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime win. He's expected to split the workload pretty evenly with Linus Ullmark in 2022-23.