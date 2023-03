Swayman will defend the road net Sunday against Buffalo, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Swayman is coming off a 36-save shutout in Thursday's 3-0 victory over Winnipeg. He has a 17-6-4 record this season with a 2.28 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 29 appearances. The Sabres rank third in the league this campaign with 3.63 goals per game. Swayman will get the second half of Boston's back-to-back after Linus Ullmark played in Saturday's 5-2 win against Minnesota.