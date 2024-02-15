Swayman was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the home goal versus the Kraken on Thursday.

Swayman was pretty sharp in his last start Saturday against the Capitals, turning aside 26 of 28 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll try to snap his personal two-game losing streak in a favorable home matchup with a Seattle squad that's averaging only 2.45 goals on the road this season, 29th in the NHL.