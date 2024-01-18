Swayman will be between the home pipes versus Colorado on Thursday, per Joe Haggerty of Bruins' Substack.

Swayman has excelled since making his NHL debut in the 2020-21 season, and this year is no exception. Swayman is 13-3-7 with a 2.38 GAA and a .922 save percentage. He picked up his third shutout of the season Monday, stopping 31 shots in a 3-0 victory over New Jersey. Swayman will face the Avalanche, who beat him 4-3 in a shootout Jan. 8.