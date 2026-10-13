Swayman will defend the road crease in Tuesday's road clash against the Sharks, per Adam Pellerin of NESN.

Swayman will aim to continue his hot start to the new season in Tuesday's matchup. Across five appearances in 2026-27, the 27-year-old netminder has a 4-1-0 record, a 1.79 GAA, a .932 save percentage and a shutout. With Michael DiPietro still ramping up at the NHL level, Swayman should continue to see the majority of opportunities between the pipes for Boston moving forward, making him an elite fantasy option. He'll face off against the Sharks on Tuesday, who currently rank 23rd in the league with 2.60 goals per game.