Swayman will be in goal for Thursday's Game 6 home clash with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Despite posting a subpar .892 save percentage in Game 5 on Tuesday, Swayman will remain the starter for the Bruins. In the previous two home games, the 23-year-old netminder allowed just four goals on 53 shots in a pair of victories. If he can compete at that level Thursday, Swayman should be capable of forcing a Game 7 back in Carolina.